Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan detained for escalating political unrest

ISLAMABAD — Authorities in Pakistan Tuesday arrested former prime minister Imran Khan, the leader of the largest national political party, outside a court in the capital, Islamabad.

The 70-year-old politician was taken into custody while moving towards a high courtroom to attend a hearing on the dozens of cases against him ranging from alleged terrorism, and corruption, to treason and other criminal offenses.

Khan's attorneys alleged that paramilitary forces had physically assaulted him before taking him into custody and handing him over to anti-graft authorities accompanying them.

Khan’s party denounced their leader’s arrest.

“State terrorism - breaking into IHC (Islamabad High Court) premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him,” tweeted Shireen Mazari, a close aide to the opposing leader, with a purported video of security action.

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed Khan's arrest, rejecting charges of any physical assault and telling local media about a corruption case against the opposition politician.