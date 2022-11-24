Pakistan Names New Army Chief amid Political Turmoil

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday nominated the former head of Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, the country’s main intelligence agency, as head of the powerful military amid deepening political turmoil in the country.

Officials said Sharif chaired a meeting of his cabinet to pick General Asim Munir from a list of six senior generals to replace General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, set to retire next week, as the new chief of army staff.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif announced the decision in a post-meeting statement, saying it has already been sent to President Arif Alvi for his mandatory approval.

Munir will take command of Pakistan's nuclear-armed military from Bajwa on Nov. 29 at a ceremony at the general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, adjacent to the capital, Islamabad.

As well as heading the ISI, Munir has commanded Pakistani troops in areas bordering Afghanistan and arch-rival India.

The nomination of the new military chief comes amid an intensified debate over the even deepening interference of the institution in political affairs.

Bajwa’s leadership, in particular, has exposed the powerful military to severe public criticism lately, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.