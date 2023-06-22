Amid Cash Crunch, Pakistan Grappling With Options to Avert Default

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is in a debt crisis. It must pay billions in debt servicing, but the state's coffers are almost empty. As hopes for reviving a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund fade, experts say the country may escape default this month, but the situation will grow increasingly grave.

Hit by devastating floods, political instability and pandemic-related supply shocks, Pakistan's import-dependent economy has been on the brink of default for months as the country's external debt burden mounts against shrinking foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan's total external debt stood at upward of $126 billion at the end of 2022. Most of the country's income goes to pay off the principal as well as interest on this debt.

In June, Pakistan is due to pay $3.6 billion to its lenders. According to the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the country's central bank, $400 million has been paid, while $2.3 billion is expected to be rolled over. Still, the country must pay $900 million. The dollar reserves of the central bank are hovering at about $4 billion.

Need for IMF

Hopes of reviving a stalled 2019 International Monetary Fund, or IMF, bailout deal faded further this week after the lender objected to a few provisions in Pakistan's proposed federal budget for the fiscal year starting July 2023.

In a statement to VOA, IMF resident representative for Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz, listed several measures that did not meet the lender's expectations, including a new tax amnesty that she said was "against program's conditionality and governance agenda."