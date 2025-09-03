Pakistan witnesses alarming surge in militant attacks in August: Think tank

Islamabad, Sep 2: Pakistan has experienced an alarming surge in militant violence in August, with an increase of 74 per cent in attacks compared to July, marking the "deadliest month in over a decade", according to an Islamabad-based think tank.

"With 143 militant attacks recorded, August became the deadliest month in over a decade, surpassing all monthly figures since February 2014, as per the PICSS Militancy Database," local media reports stated, citing data by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

According to PICSS, the escalating wave of violence killed 194 people, including 73 security forces personnel, 62 civilians, 58 militants, and one pro-government peace committee member.

Additionally, 231 others sustained injuries, which included 129 security personnel, 92 civilians, eight militants, and two peace committee members, while militants kidnapped at least 10 individuals during the month.

"In response, security forces escalated their operations, killing at least 100 militants and arresting 31 others across the country. However, these actions also led to the deaths of three civilians and one security personnel," said the PICSS.

Collectively, militant attacks and subsequent security operations claimed at least 298 lives in August, comprising 158 militants, 74 security forces personnel, 65 civilians, and one peace committee member, the report mentioned.