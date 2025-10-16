Pakistan’s Debt Spiral Deepens: Another Bailout on the Horizon

New Delhi, Oct 15: While multiple internal strife, a Taliban offensive at the Afghan border, and maintaining harmony with the powerful Pakistan Army are adding to Islamabad’s woes, the miserable economic condition has made it slide into deep debt.

Debtors, including China, reports suggest its total external debt has reached about USD 135 billion in Q2 2025, where the country already owes Beijing an estimated cluster of around USD 30 billion, with China being identified as one of Pakistan’s largest bilateral creditors.

Pakistan must meet over USD 23 billion in external debt repayments in the current fiscal year, and the central bank’s estimates put total foreign debt repayments and interest at about USD 30.35 billion for the year, say media reports.

As per the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, the country’s total debt was Pakistani Rs. 76.01 trillion (approx. USD 267 billion) at the end of March this year, comprising domestic debt of Pakistani Rs. 51.52 trillion (approx. USD 180 billion) and an external debt of Pakistani Rs. 24. 49 trillion (about USD 86 billion).

There have been public concerns over such debts. Now, a desperate outreach to Washington appears to have helped it navigate to a favourable environment to unlock International Monetary Fund (IMF) support.

Lately, there has been a series of high‑level US engagements and meetings with financial officials coinciding with favourable decisions and public signalling of support.