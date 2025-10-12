Protests in Georgia amid municipal elections met with arrests, heavy police intervention

This story by Arzu Geybullayeva originally appeared on Global Voices on October 11, 2025.

On October 4, Georgia held municipal elections in a climate of escalating political tension. Protests organized by the opposition on the day of the vote saw significant police intervention, with scores being arrested following an investigation launched by the country's Interior Ministry.

The incumbent Georgian Dream party claimed sweeping victory — both proportionally and in mayoral races — across all 64 municipalities. Official voter turnout hovered around 40.9 percent; in the capital of Tbilisi, it was only 31 percent, a record low. According to analysis by Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), the international non-profit, non-partisan, public policy institution, “Out of nearly one million registered voters, the ruling party candidate received about 250,000.” In previous local elections held in 2021, the voter turnout was at 39 percent.

The socio-political backdrop

The municipal election took place amid a year of protests which started in response to the government’s announcement to delay EU integration. In 2024, there was a contested parliamentary election, which both the country’s opposition and independent international observers described as flawed. Despite the ongoing protests, the ruling party has not budged, only raising the pressure bar over citizens and the remaining members of independent civil society. Arrests and prison sentences have continued, even as the government faces growing scrutiny over Georgia's democratic backsliding over the course of the past year.

In the lead-up to the local elections on October 4, opposition and human rights groups had raised concerns that changes to electoral laws — including removing thresholds requiring runoffs, increasing majoritarian seats, and reshaping municipal boundaries and seat allocations — favored the incumbents. This has been accompanied by a year-long crackdown on dissent and civil society, including the jailing of opposition figures, mounting pressure against NGOs, and restrictions on local independent media, all of which have cumulatively tilted the playing field in favor of the government.

As a result, eight major opposition parties — including Freedom Square, European Georgia, United National Movement, Strategy Agmashenebeli, Girchi–More Freedom and others — announced they were boycotting the municipal elections, saying that participating would be tantamount to legitimizing what they call an illegitimate regime. Only a couple of opposition actors (the Lelo-Strong Georgia alliance; ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia) with one joint candidate contested.