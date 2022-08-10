Samajwadi Party in UP is optimistic following the Bihar developments

The change of government in Bihar has filled the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh with 'optimism'.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav sees the BJP-JD(U) break-up as a "good start" for Indian politics.

This is the beginning of the end. It signals the 'BJP Satta chhodo' along the lines of 'Angrezo Bharat chhodo' slogan that was coined during the Independence movement, he stated.

Talking to reporters in Kannauj, Akhilesh said: "People in our communities are no longer getting postings in institutions and all BJP supporters are being appointed to key posts at universities and educational institutions."

He further warned: "If they get more powerful, then your right to vote might also be taken away. People should not take such possibilities lightly as this was exactly what was happening in many countries in India's neighborhood."

Akhilesh also targeted the ruling BJP for selling away public enterprises to corporates. He said how the saffron party was selling over government establishments like railways, airports, and airlines, a time will come when people will be treated like slaves.