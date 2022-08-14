Time to Reclaim Democracy

Indian Alternative?

However, let us look back. With a rich and glorious civilization history, the Indian democracy ethos even precedes the Greek and Roman democracy models. From Vedic times, there are solid records of how local governance (direct democracy) was rooted in our villages.

There are some original ideas that we can take from our thought leaders which were ignored in the last several decades, and now merit re-attention. They provide refreshing solutions to the ‘partybaazi’ that is crippling our democracy.

What we need is a refined model of Participatory Democracy: a democracy that flows from the bottom up and not the other way around.

From MN Roy to Gandhi to Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan, they espoused partyless democracy. MN Roy had appealed for forming peoples’ committees as early as 1944. Gandhi had suggested that Congress be dissolved and advocated seeds of democracy be sown in form of Village republics (Gram Sabhas) in free India. Later on, JP Narayan who had shunned party-based politics in the 1950s refined his ideas and came out in support of “Lok Swarajaya”. He advocated for fielding Lok Ummedwars (candidates chosen via peoples’ committees or Matdaata Parishads ) to contest elections. In contemporary times, Anna Hazare and Bajrang Muni have also been advocating for a model that gives power to the people at grassroots levels.

The aspirations of the new India can not be met without an upgradation of democracy in India. The country badly needs reforms at electoral, judicial, and administrative levels. But the party-based polity is acting as a stumbling block. Seven decades of experience has shown that the elected MPs (‘enslaved’ by political parties) may keep providing us incremental changes, but will not work on radical reforms.

Thus the challenge to deepen our democracy has to be taken up by the people. The time has come that We, the people decided to come out of the shackles of slavery imposed upon us by these elected politicians. There is a need for a new peoples’ movement (aandolan) that chalks out a reforms-driven agenda (e.g., electoral reforms). And then the people choose through a system of grassroots democracy their own candidates (Lok Pratinidhi) who contest against the party-imposed candidates and go to Parliament to enact upon the agenda. The following slogan sums up the emotions succinctly: “Ek baar ye naara do, umeedwar hamara ho”.

The proposed movement will have to work on two fronts: i) educate the public and amplify the dissatisfaction with party-based ills and ii) motivate them to go for the success of this proposed “Jan Sansad”.

Let Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav be a clarion call to usher in an era of ‘Unto This Last’ as envisioned by Ruskin, ‘Sarvodya’ by Gandhi, and ‘Lok Swarajya’ by JP.

The author is a Chicago-based medical doctor.

