After Malana cream, 'chitta' is the new favorite of Himachal folks

Once upon a time, the state drug headache was, for years, limited to illegal cannabis plantations in the Kullu Valley. According to sources, the demand is still high and the illegal business of the drug cartel is still booming.

Himachal Pradesh's ancient Aryan village of Malana is known all over the world as a haven for those looking for a high in the hills. An oily and aromatic strain of hashish called Malana Cream is considered to be the purest form of hashish and is derived by the locals from the cannabis grown illegally in the surrounding Parvati Valley.

The international popularity of the drug still brings thousands of tourists to the village. The economy of the area has boomed following the explosion of the demand for Malana Cream.

Malana Cream is not limited to Himachal Pradesh because it is trafficked to other states across the country.

Just a few days ago, Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a drug trafficker and seized 30 kg Malana cream, also known as 'hashish', valued at Rs 18 crore from his possession in Alipur in the national capital.

The accused was identified as Rajesh Kumar (30), a resident of Khanna Khurd near Ludhiana in Punjab.

With the arrest of the drug trafficker, the Special Cell claimed to have unearthed an interstate syndicate involved in smuggling drugs in Delhi and its peripherals. The police had said that the syndicate has sold over 45 kg of 'malana cream' worth over Rs 28 crore in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh in the last three months.

To curb the use of drugs and trafficking, Himachal Pradesh Police recently took to social media with a tongue-in-cheek message warning drug smugglers against indulging in illegal activities unless they were willing to spend nights at the state's 'extremely cold' prison cells.