Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slams EAM Jaishankar for saying "China is a bigger economy"

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday criticized External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for the latter's recent remark during an interview that "China is a bigger economy" while defending India's policy on China amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

"It is shocking to hear from the External Affairs Minister that China is too rich to stand up to," Tharoor said while speaking on the international resolution passed by the Congress during the party's 85th plenary session being held here.

Tharoor said the future of India is bright as long as Congress fights the good fight and we have to send a message from here.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram said that the party should be clear about its ideology if it wants to take on the BJP with full might.