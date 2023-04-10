AAP Leader, Arvind Kejriwal Exposed !

There is a saying that somewhere there is a high mound of stone, then there must have been a pit somewhere. It is not so hard to understand. However, to understand it, it is necessary to investigate it. We have done one such investigation inside the Lok Nayak Hospital (L.N.J.P.), a hospital under Delhi Government. Before presenting the complete investigation, I want to tell you some things about Lok Nayak Hospital. Along with this, I also want to tell how Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, has thumped his chest and claimed that he has made Delhi's health system so excellent that Such a system is not available anywhere else in the country.
The 'Lok Nayak Hospital' was not in the very beginning with its same form and name, but was used as a ward of the barracks of the Central Jail Complex. It is about 1936 when this hospital was started. However, its foundation stone was laid by the then Governor Lord Irwin and his wife in January 1930, six years prior to its commencement. This hospital came to be known as 'Irwin Hospital'. In the years after independence, the prison barracks were demolished along with the construction of new buildings.
This hospital was started with an arrangement of 350 beds. Its maternity department started first. It was renamed as 'Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital' in November 1977, in honor of Jayaprakash Narayan. After some time in 1989, the name of the hospital was again shortened to 'Lok Nayak Hospital'.
Arvind Kejriwal, sitting on the chair of the Chief Minister of Delhi, does not miss a single opportunity by roaming around the country without counting that he has changed the face of Delhi's hospitals, that is, he has completely turned the picture and Delhi The department of the hospitals that come under the government has been completely improved. Along with this, Arvind Kejriwal also exaggerates the systems like Mohalla Clinic and Poly Clinic started by the Delhi Government. However, on introspection, the picture is not as clear as claimed by Arvind Kejriwal.
After investigation in Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP], the internal conditions turned out to be very contrary to the claim of Arvind Kejriwal. During investigation, we came across a fact that 28 medical staff and doctors appointed in the hospital have been transferred to serve government officers and ministers. Out of these 28 people, a peon of the hospital has been transferred to serve the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. It is a matter of thought that the ministers and officers of the Delhi Government have got those employees and doctors transferred for their own service, who were appointed in the hospital for the care and treatment of the patients. Out of these 28 people, there are also 4 such doctors and employees, who have been transferred to the polyclinic run by the Delhi government. It can be clearly understood that polyclinics were opened, but new and trained doctors were not appointed in them and similarly polyclinics are being run by transfer from all government hospitals in Delhi.
Inside Lok Nayak Hospital, patients are sitting holding their own glucose bottle and such a sight is common that it indicates there is shortage of Doctors and employees for the the care and treatment of patients in LNJP. Despite this, 28 doctors and employees were transferred to serve the ministers and officers of the Delhi government. According to a report in the Hindustan newspaper, there is a shortage of doctors and medical staff in Delhi's hospitals, yet if such a large number of health workers have been transferred from just one hospital to serve ministers and officers, then it is absolutely normal.
It was World Health Day just a few days ago. On the occasion of World Health Day, the Chief Minister of Delhi was claiming alot on his social media about the health system of Delhi. The real thing is that Arvind Kejriwal does not get tired of praising his own party and government on the issue of health, but on looking from inside, Delhi's health system appears hollow and blurred. The Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who are in power in Delhi, should make it clear that doctors and employees from how many more such government hospitals have been employed in the service of ministers and officers of the government? If Arvind Kejriwal gets a break from wishing Arvind Kejriwal on Health Day, we hope that instead of continous praises of Delhi's superficial health system, he will answer our question for the people of Delhi and in their interest and also fall into the pit. Will show the courage to peep inside the health system.