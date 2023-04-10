AAP Leader, Arvind Kejriwal Exposed !

The 'Lok Nayak Hospital' was not in the very beginning with its same form and name, but was used as a ward of the barracks of the Central Jail Complex. It is about 1936 when this hospital was started. However, its foundation stone was laid by the then Governor Lord Irwin and his wife in January 1930, six years prior to its commencement. This hospital came to be known as 'Irwin Hospital'. In the years after independence, the prison barracks were demolished along with the construction of new buildings.

This hospital was started with an arrangement of 350 beds. Its maternity department started first. It was renamed as 'Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital' in November 1977, in honor of Jayaprakash Narayan. After some time in 1989, the name of the hospital was again shortened to 'Lok Nayak Hospital'.

Arvind Kejriwal, sitting on the chair of the Chief Minister of Delhi, does not miss a single opportunity by roaming around the country without counting that he has changed the face of Delhi's hospitals, that is, he has completely turned the picture and Delhi The department of the hospitals that come under the government has been completely improved. Along with this, Arvind Kejriwal also exaggerates the systems like Mohalla Clinic and Poly Clinic started by the Delhi Government. However, on introspection, the picture is not as clear as claimed by Arvind Kejriwal.