PM Modi meets CMs of BJP-ruled states; 2024 LS polls discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with the chief ministers and deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states in the national capital during which several issues, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were discussed.



The meeting was held in the BJP headquarters here, after the inauguration of the new Parliament building. BJP President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with several senior party leaders were present at the meeting.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, PM Modi wrote: "Had a constructive meeting with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs today. We discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring the welfare of our citizens. They shared their valuable insights during the meeting as well."



Nadda also shared some photographs from the meeting on Twitter.