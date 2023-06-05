CM Siddaramaiah: BJP provoking people to misuse free power scheme in K'taka

We have allowed the people to use 10 per cent additionally to their previous year's consumption of electricity. The people have accepted this scheme with celebration and welcomed it," Siddaramaiah stated.



"But, the BJP party, rejected by the people, is provoking them to misuse the scheme and encouraging reckless consumption of electricity.

This is anti-people. We are confident that conscious people of the state would not encourage them in this aspect," Siddaramaiah stated.



The Congress government has announced free electricity for all households up to 200 units in the state under the Gruha Jyothi scheme as promised in the polls. The scheme will come into effect from July.