Yogi Adityanath : A powerful leader this country needs

Yogi Adityanath, an influential Indian politician and the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He is a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organization.

Yogi Adityanath's political journey began when he joined the RSS at a young age, dedicating himself to the organization's principles and ideology. In 1998, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, marking the beginning of his political career.

Since taking office as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister in March 2017. Under his direction, the state government has prioritised enhancing law and order, fostering economic development, and putting in place for welfare programmes for the socially disadvantaged.