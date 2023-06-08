Congress Senior Jaishankar's response to recent incident in Canada

After pictures of a parade float in the Canadian city of Brampton depicting the murder of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi surfaced on Wednesday, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar criticized Canada on Thursday. Jaishankar criticized Canada for what he called its apparent tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements, saying it was "not good for Canada and its relationship with India."
A claimed video that was making the rounds on social media purportedly showed a parade float showing Indira Gandhi and her killers—who were her security personnel—and Jaishankar's stern response followed. The assassination was described as "Revenge for Attack on Shri Darbar Sahib" on a sign that was displayed during the march, alluding to the Indian army' 1984 invasion of the Golden Temple.
The march was reportedly organized on June 4 by Khalistani sympathizers, just a few days before the scheduled June 6 39th anniversary of "Operation Blue Star."
In a formal message submitted to Global Affairs Canada (GAC) earlier on Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa voiced its concern with the occurrence to the Canadian government.
Congress's response towards the whole Incident
Jairam Ramesh, a senior member of the Congress, described the portrayal of Indira Gandhi's murder as "despicable" on Thursday. Jaishankar was also advised by him to speak up aggressively to the Canadian authorities. While saying, "It's not about taking sides, it's about respect for a nation's history & the pain caused by its Prime Minister's assassination," Congressman Milind Deora stated. Extremism like this merits widespread condemnation and a coordinated reaction.