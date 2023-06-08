Congress Senior Jaishankar's response to recent incident in Canada

A claimed video that was making the rounds on social media purportedly showed a parade float showing Indira Gandhi and her killers—who were her security personnel—and Jaishankar's stern response followed. The assassination was described as "Revenge for Attack on Shri Darbar Sahib" on a sign that was displayed during the march, alluding to the Indian army' 1984 invasion of the Golden Temple.

The march was reportedly organized on June 4 by Khalistani sympathizers, just a few days before the scheduled June 6 39th anniversary of "Operation Blue Star."

In a formal message submitted to Global Affairs Canada (GAC) earlier on Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa voiced its concern with the occurrence to the Canadian government.