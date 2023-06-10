Chidambaram hits out at BJP for 'absolute intolerance to any criticism'

I have no doubt that the letter lay unattended in some file of the S W Railway and was gathering dust. Will the BJP MPs tell us what action was taken on the letter?"



His remarks came a day after four BJP MPs including Tejashwi Surya termed the criticism "high on rhetoric and low on facts", saying "it does not suit a leader of your (addressing Kharge) stature to be writing letters to the Prime Minister based on 'WhatsApp University' assertions.



In a four-page letter to Kharge, the BJP MPs said: "In response to your recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we must say, we found it high on rhetoric and low on facts."



The BJP MPs said that Kharge, as a former Minister of Railways, "one would anticipate your discernment of the situation to be infused with depth and understanding".



"Yet, your recent communication to us suggests otherwise. We must, therefore, break down the reality for you, with factual replies to your conjectures," they added.