BJP MPs call Kharge 'VC of WhatsApp University' for criticising Railways

"You have held the responsibility of the Ministry of Railways and you must be aware that the Commissioner of Railway Safety is an independent and statutory authority," the BJP MPs submitted.



Attacking the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, the BJP MPs said that recently in 2022, the Commission was strengthened by upgrading the post of CRS to Apex level.



"The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in its 323rd report dated 22nd December 2022, that you have mentioned, has also appreciated in Para 28 that almost 90 per cent of the recommendations of CRS have been accepted by the Ministry of Railways during the last five years," they said.



"You raise concerns about safety investments, yet under our (BJP) tenure, the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) was established for critical safety-related works. Railways spent over Rs 1 lakh crore on RRSK works between 2017-18 and 2021-22.



"Our total safety expenditure in the last 9 years of Rs 1,78,012 crore is 2.5 times the expenditure during your era. It is amusing how you have the confidence to lecture us on rail safety after performing so miserably during the 10 years of UPA," they alleged.



The BJP leaders also said that the fact remains that "we developed and adopted the Anti-Collision device National Automatic Train Protection (ATP) in July 2020. After successful testing of ATP, it was installed as KAVACH on 1,465 RKM (route km) on South Central Railway".