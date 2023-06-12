Politics

Nadda, Shah to address rallies in UP on June 27, 29

BJP national President J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Shravasti and Bijnor on June 27 and 29.
The BJP move to pitch Shah and J.P. Nadda in Uttar Pradesh attains significance against the backdrop of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav stepping up his party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (IANS)
The BJP move to pitch Shah and J.P. Nadda in Uttar Pradesh attains significance against the backdrop of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav stepping up his party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (IANS)
NewsGram Desk

BJP national President J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Shravasti and Bijnor on June 27 and 29, respectively, as part of the party's 'Mahasampark Abhiyan', marking the completion of nine-year rule of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Incidentally, the BJP lost both Shravasti and Bijnor to BSP's Ram Shiromani Verma and Malook Nagar, respectively in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP, so far, has been organising its rallies in parliamentary seats won by its leaders -- Gautam Buddha Nagar, Firozabad, Misrikh, Gonda, Lucknow, Bahraich, Etah, Lakhimpur Kheri and Kaiserganj.

Party sources said that the plan to organise rallies of Shah and Nadda during the ongoing campaign will potentially set the tone for the BJP campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

UP BJP state general secretary, Sanjay Rai said that Nadda and Shah's rallies have been tentatively lined up.

"A final nod is expected from the party high command soon," he said.

UP BJP state general secretary, Sanjay Rai said that Nadda and Shah's rallies have been tentatively lined up. (Representational image: Wikimedia commons)
UP BJP state general secretary, Sanjay Rai said that Nadda and Shah's rallies have been tentatively lined up. (Representational image: Wikimedia commons)

The BJP move to pitch Shah and Nadda in Uttar Pradesh attains significance against the backdrop of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav stepping up his party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Akhilesh, in fact, has been resorting to aggressive positioning while accusing the BJP dispensation in Uttar Pradesh for failing to curtail the law-and-order crisis.

Rai said that the BJP has also been organising social media dialogue, conventions for the socially enlightened class, trader conference, senior worker meeting, tiffin meetings. These are apart from the rallies which the BJP has been organising in the Lok Sabha constituencies of its MPs.

Choudhary said that the country has witnessed an all-round development with special emphasis on poor and deprived sections. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the 'old pattern' and made the schemes of the government poor-centric.

The BJP move to pitch Shah and J.P. Nadda in Uttar Pradesh attains significance against the backdrop of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav stepping up his party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (IANS)
Manipuris in Tripura hold candlelight demonstration seeking normalcy in home state

"The leakage prevailing in the system was stopped and corruption was curbed. Today, the blessings and strong support of the people of the country is giving Modi the power to work continuously," he said.

He said once again the achievements of the Modi government have to be taken to the public through a mass contact relations campaign.

"Public's involvement with the programmes and the enthusiasm of the workers were telling signs that the BJP was poised to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP," he said. (IANS/NS)

You can also connect us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin
amit shah
Narendra Modi government
Samajwadi Party
J.P. Nadda
BJP campaign
Lok Sabha election
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com