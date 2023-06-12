Nadda, Shah to address rallies in UP on June 27, 29

BJP national President J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Shravasti and Bijnor on June 27 and 29, respectively, as part of the party's 'Mahasampark Abhiyan', marking the completion of nine-year rule of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.



Incidentally, the BJP lost both Shravasti and Bijnor to BSP's Ram Shiromani Verma and Malook Nagar, respectively in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



The BJP, so far, has been organising its rallies in parliamentary seats won by its leaders -- Gautam Buddha Nagar, Firozabad, Misrikh, Gonda, Lucknow, Bahraich, Etah, Lakhimpur Kheri and Kaiserganj.



Party sources said that the plan to organise rallies of Shah and Nadda during the ongoing campaign will potentially set the tone for the BJP campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



UP BJP state general secretary, Sanjay Rai said that Nadda and Shah's rallies have been tentatively lined up.



"A final nod is expected from the party high command soon," he said.