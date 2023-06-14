Pak Minister: Imran has no evidence on assassination claim

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had confessed before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that he had no evidence to back the allegations that he levelled against the army and the government on his assassination conspiracy.



Sanaullah said that Khan was included in the investigation in a case registered at the Ramna police station in Islamabad, adding that the PTI chief had accused senior army officers, the premier and Interior Minister, The News reported.



"The JIT showed a video to the PTI chief and he confessed that it was his own voice. During the investigation, he confessed that all his statements against the prime minister, interior minister and COAS that they wanted to kill him were baseless," he added.



When the PTI chief was shown the FIR against him by the JIT, he was unable to provide any evidence to support the allegations he had hurled in the video clips.