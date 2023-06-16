Gandhi, Taj Mahal ironic stars in birth of Hindu Caucus in US Congress

"They deserve to be together."



It was not Mahatma Gandhi on the poster. It was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; actually, an image of his statue in Gujarat that's known as the Statue of Unity.



Wilson had crossed a line. And he did not know it.



The difference between the two men -- Gandhi and Patel -- go far deeper for subscribers of the muscular brand of Hinduism promoted by the RSS-BJP combine, which venerates Gandhi's assassin.



"They really do not know or understand the difference between the two men," said one of the organisers, adding "because they don't know what Gandhi did".



Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democratic member of the House of Representatives, hadn't been briefed on the Gandhi-Patel dynamic either.



"I'm the kind of member who has been to India many times. I had the pleasure of walking through the house of Gandhi when I visited with the late John Lewis (a longtime member of the House of representatives and a civil rights leader who was close to the Martin Luther King)," she said, adding, unknowingly crossing another redline: "I've been everywhere, to the Taj Mahal more times than I can count."



She was met with a deafening silence. Her attempts to connect with her Indian-American constituents, using the usual pitch points -- the Taj Mahal that had always worked -- failed.