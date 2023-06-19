Shiv Sena (UBT) wants UN to declare June 20 as 'World Traitors Day'

The Shiv Sena (UBT) will petition the global body United Nations Organisation to declare June 20 as the 'World Traitors Day' to commemorate the treachery on the original Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde (now, Chief Minister) and 40 MLA perpetrated last year.



Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the party will collect signatures of lakhs of people from Maharashtra and send them to the UN with a demand to make the declaration for June 20 as 'World Traitors Day' soon.



He said that there are many instances of treason in the world and the people of Maharashtra have also witnessed one in June 2022 which led to the collapse of the Sena(UT)- Nationalist Congress Party-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.