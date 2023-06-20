MP Minister: Why Congress silent on religious conversions

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra hit out at the Congress, accusing it of doing 'politics of appeasement' and questioned its silence on cases of forced religious conversions.



He made this accusation while briefing about the incident in Bhopal in which a young man was forced to act like a dog.



Mishra said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and former CM Kamal Nath did not utter a single word on the incident. "A Hindu youth was forced to act like a dog. When it is about religious conversion, the Congress leaders would not utter a single word, but when the administration takes action, they would raise questions."



The minister, while briefing the press on Tuesday, informed that one more accused involved in the case was arrested late on Monday. So far, four persons have been arrested and the search operation for the remaining two more was under way, the Minister told the media on Tuesday.



On Monday, the Bhopal district administration along with Municipal officials carried out the demolition of houses of the accused. Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Police have booked six persons under the National Security Act (NSA) for traumatising the youth.