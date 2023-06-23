10 houses demolished in MP, sparks political controversy

"These houses were built under PMAY with prior permission of the district administration. How could these houses be declared illegal? Was the district administration sleeping when permission was granted? The action has come on behest of BJP leader Govind Singh," Digvijaya said.



The senior Congress leader also added that many BJP leaders have constructed bungalows on government land but the state administration would not dare to take any action against them.



"CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take action only against poor people, and not against his own party leaders who have encroached several acres of government land," Digvijaya said.



BJP Minister Govind Singh Rajput, who is a BJP MLA from Surkhi Assembly constituency (in Sagar district) responded to Digvijaya's allegations, saying that the Congress leader was attempting to make the anti-demolition drive a political issue.