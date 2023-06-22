90-yr-old Karnataka woman gets Rs 1 lakh electricity bill

Girijamma, a 90-year-old woman living in a tiny shed at Bhagyanagar in Koppal city, got the shock of her life when she got an electricity bill Rs 1 lakh.



The aged woman used to pay Rs 70 to Rs 80 every month as power tariff.



Girijamma, struggling to earn her livelihood, was in tears and made an appeal to the media to bail her out of the situation.



After the media raised the question to the Minister for Power, K.J. George on Thursday, he said, "She got the bill that mentioned the wrong amount due to a glitch in the metre. She need not pay the bill."



Following the statement of the minister, the staff of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom) rushed to her shed