MP BJP veteran Dhruv Pratap Singh joins Cong, calls Chouhan 'Dhritarashtra'

The political rivalry between Dhruv Pratap Singh and the Pathak family had been going on for the last several decades as both were in different parties. However, after Sanjay Pathak joined the BJP in 2016, he strengthened his position not only in Katni district but among the top leaders of the BJP as well and since then, Dhruv Pratap Singh was sidelined.



Pathak is also considered close to the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the duo had played a key role against the Kamal Nath-led Congress government, which was toppled due to the defection of 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia in March 2020.



Dhruv Pratap Singh, while joining the Congress, called Sanjay Pathak "Duryodhan" and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan "Dhritarashtra".



Talking to the press at Congress headquarters, Singh said: " You all know Mahabharata's characters. Sanjay Pathak is Duryodhan and CM Chouhan acted like Dhritarashtra, while the state BJP head V. D. Sharma is busy living a lavish life, he has nothing to do with the organisation."