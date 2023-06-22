Congress dubs Amit Shah's all-party meet on Manipur crisis 'too little, too late'

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah called for an all-party meeting on June 24 to deliberate on the Manipur crisis, the Congress on Thursday termed BJP's move "too little too late" which came only after CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi addressed the people of the northeastern state.



Taking a dig at Shah, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "Well after 50 days of death and destruction in Manipur, HM Amit Shah's call for an all-party meeting is too little too late. The government only woke up after Sonia Gandhi ji's address to the people of Manipur."



Slamming the government, the Congress leader said that at the outset, the Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) absence from such a serious meeting displays his "cowardice and unwillingness" to confront his failures. Even when multiple delegations sought meetings with him, he had no time for them, he added.



"The Home Minister himself has presided over this situation and made no progress, in fact things have worsened since his visit. Can we expect genuine peace under his stewardship? Moreover, the continuation of the partisan state government and non-implementation of President's Rule is a travesty," he said.