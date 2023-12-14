LOKSENA HIND Takes a Stand Against the Proposed Election Commissioner Appointment Bill

- SOUMYA JAIN

Loksena Hind opposes the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023 introduced by Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Bill proposes replacing a Union minister appointed by the prime minister with the CJI on the selection committee.

The move comes after the supreme court panel stated in March of this year that the president should choose election commissioners based on nominations from a committee made consisting of the chief justice of India (CJI), the prime minister, and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. As per the Bill, the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners shall be appointed by the president on the recommendation of a Selection Committee consisting of:

(a) the prime minister, chairperson;

(b) the leader of opposition in the House of the People, member;

(c) a Union cabinet minister to be nominated by the prime minister, member.