LOKSENA HIND “BOL RE DILLI BOL” CAMPAIGN IS PROGRESSING SUCCESSFULLY
- SOUMYA JAIN
Loksena Hind's "Bol re Dilli Bol '' ground campaign from December 5th to 20th has come to its 8th day. The campaign is running successfully and covered the area of Cannought place, Sarita vihar, Mandanpur khadar and Lajpat nagar.
More than 5000 people have actively participated in the ongoing campaign. The survey seeks opinion on Arvind Kejriwal’s conspiracy to run the govt. From jail (Mai Bhi Kejriwal Campaign). In our survey we found that more than 97% of people disagreed on this notion of running the government from jail. They believe that this is even immoral to think about this.
Loksena Hind, a recently established political party led by Dr. Munish Raizada and headquartered in Delhi, is gearing up for active participation in the upcoming Delhi State Assembly Elections due in 2025.
The party's objective of progress and development alongside the people of Delhi is embodied in its motto, "Delhi ke logon ke saath, Delhi ka vikas," which represents its constant dedication.
CONTACT-
Soumya Jain
@LOKSENAHIND
+917303969273
Do Follow us on Twitter- https://twitter.com/#loksenahind