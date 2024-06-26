“Mr. Owaisi set a dangerous trend”: BLP President Dr. Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) president, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, has strongly condemned the elected Member of Parliament from Hyderabad and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi's blatant disregard for the set convention for the Oath of position for the LokSabha membership. He demanded Mr Owasi's Oath to be revoked. According to Dr. Raizada, Mr Owaisi, by saying Jai Philistin (Long Live Palestine), has started a dangerous trend. "Chanting Jai Palestine while skipping Jai Bharat in the parliament is a dangerous trend set by Mr Owaisi.", said Dr Raizada. Party President, Dr Raizada also doubted Owasi's patriotism for his own country as he showed allegiance to a foreign nations. "Allegiance to a foreign nation? Also is religion first over the nation?".

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) believes that Mr. Owaisi should be disqualified for making such an abhorrent statement in the lower house of parliament and also supporting anti-Semantic forces. Dr Raizada said that AIMIM chief has no business raising Palestinian issues in the Indian Parliament. "Strong action should be taken against Mr. Owasi for supporting terrorist propaganda and disturbing the sanctimony of the house", said BLP President Dr. Raizada.

