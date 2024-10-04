BLP President Dr. Munish Raizada writes to Delhi's LG over increase in gangsters activity in Tihar Jail

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada has written to LG of Delhi on the increasing gangster activity in Tihar Jail that is controlled by the home ministry of Delhi state government.. The letter mentioned the extortion call made by Lawrence Bishnoi (Locked up in Tihar Jail since 2021) to various business owners from inside the Tihar Jail.

In the letter to LG, Raizada referenced a news circulating in mainstream media herein Lawrence Bishnoi was freely threatening a call center owner, named Kunal Chabra, demanding ransoms. There is a mention of another Delhi businessman - Aman Batra- getting an extortion call by Lawrencw Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang.. It seems that jail authorities are watching all this just as a mute spectator. He wrote that despite the FIR being filed on June 15, no action has been taken by the police so far.

Taking about the indifference of Delhi Government, Dr Raizada writes that Tihar Jail comes under the home ministry of Delhi state but the Delhi government is completely unmoved with increasing gangster activity in the jail. "It is deeply concerning that the Delhi home ministry appears indifferent to the growing lawlessness inside prison. Rather than being the center of correction, the jails are becoming the hubs of organized crime and corruption", wrote Dr. Raizada in the letter.

BLP President, Dr Munish Raizada has also requested Delhi for an in-person meeting. In the letter, Dr Raizada has shown interest to discuss pressing matters of Delhi state with the LG. Bharatiya Liberal Party gearing up to cont est the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election. BLP is going among people wit h the main agenda: Fighting against Corruption and making social justice a reality for Delhi state.

