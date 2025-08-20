Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce three key bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on August 19, Shah confirmed that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be taken up during the Monsoon Session.

The bills are expected to be referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament. The J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend Section 54 of the 2019 Act to provide for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister if they face serious criminal charges and remain in custody. Reports suggest the bill may also address administrative reorganisation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Collectively, the proposed laws aim to establish a legal framework for the removal of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Ministers of States and Union Territories if they are detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years in prison.

The statement of objects and reasons in the Bill stresses that elected representatives embody the people’s trust. It notes that ministers facing grave criminal allegations, while in detention, erode constitutional morality, good governance, and public faith in institutions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill

Since news of the three bills surfaced, it has sparked wide debate and speculation. Amid this, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted a lighthearted yet cryptic response on X. He shared a meme of Harry Potter’s Professor Severus Snape with the text “I can’t take any more of this.” Adding to the humor, he captioned it with an emoji.