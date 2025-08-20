Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM Tomorrow

The three bills in Lok Sabha are the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill.
Amit Shah in Parliament
Amit Shah will propose three Bills in Lok Sabha on 20 August,2025.

Amit Shah to Table 3 Bills in Lok Sabha; Proposal to Remove PM, CMs, Ministers Detained for 30 Days in Serious Cases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce three key bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on August 19, Shah confirmed that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be taken up during the Monsoon Session.

The bills are expected to be referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament. The J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend Section 54 of the 2019 Act to provide for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister if they face serious criminal charges and remain in custody. Reports suggest the bill may also address administrative reorganisation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Collectively, the proposed laws aim to establish a legal framework for the removal of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Ministers of States and Union Territories if they are detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years in prison.

The statement of objects and reasons in the Bill stresses that elected representatives embody the people’s trust. It notes that ministers facing grave criminal allegations, while in detention, erode constitutional morality, good governance, and public faith in institutions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill

Since news of the three bills surfaced, it has sparked wide debate and speculation. Amid this, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted a lighthearted yet cryptic response on X. He shared a meme of Harry Potter’s Professor Severus Snape with the text “I can’t take any more of this.” Adding to the humor, he captioned it with an emoji.

The Opposition INDIA bloc holds a meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge’s office to discuss government bills.

The opposition INDIA bloc leaders met at 10 am today at the office of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting was called to plan strategy ahead of a crucial Parliament session where the government is set to table several bills.

BJP Issues Three-Line Whip to All Lok Sabha MPs, Amit Shah to Introduce the Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha seeking provisions for the removal of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and State/UT Ministers if detained for serious crimes.

In view of this, the BJP has issued a three-line whip, directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House. The bill was earlier scheduled for 2 pm, but the Lok Sabha has now been adjourned to 3 pm.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 5 PM

Lok Sabha adjourned within minutes of opening; proceedings to resume at 5 PM, with discussion still awaited.

Parliament Joint Committee Formed to Examine HM Amit Shah’s Three Bills

The three Bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament, which will consist of 21 members from the Rajya Sabha and 10 members from the Lok Sabha, as appointed by the Chairman. 

The Committee has been directed to submit its report by the end of the first week of the upcoming session. The House is scheduled to resume its proceedings at 5 PM.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM Tomorrow

Both Houses of Parliament—Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—have been adjourned till 11 am on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The adjournment came amid strong Opposition protests over the proposed bill seeking the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers if they are detained for more than 30 days.

constitution
administration
Jammu and Kashmir
Parliament
announcement
amendment
amit shah
new bill
Monsoon session
Reorganisation
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com