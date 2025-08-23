Diplomacy May Be Putin's Path To Victory, Not Peace, Warns Clifford May

What security guarantee [can] there be in place of the fortress belt? French soldiers, British soldiers? Will they stay long enough? Will they be good enough? These are very important questions that I hope will at least be brought to Trump's attention by his advisers and that he will think about very hard over the coming days and weeks.

Current Time: What do you think such security guarantees should look like? Many politicians say they should resemble NATO's Article 5. Is implementing such a mechanism outside of NATO realistic?

May: It's a possibility. Article 5 under the NATO treaty says you attack one NATO member, you've attacked all NATO members, and, theoretically, all NATO members will respond.

I'm not absolutely sure [that would happen], and this worries me. It worries me because imagine Putin considers that he succeeds in Ukraine and decides he now wants [something like] a land bridge through Lithuania to his military bases in Kaliningrad. How many days will it take for [Russia to occupy] this southernmost road in Lithuania and say, "This is now Russian territory"?

Theoretically, Article 5 is now triggered. Do we all go to war against Russia for a road in Lithuania? Does the US? I can see plenty of people in the US who would say, "That's not really not worth American blood and treasure." So it's hard.

We have to think about what security guarantees are going to mean at the end of this. It's helpful if it means European troops and not just peacekeepers; they're meant to hold that border line. And if France and Britain say, "If you attack one of our soldiers, we'll consider an attack by Russia on us," that's useful, too.

But a security guarantee can also be something like the Budapest memo of 1994. Russia signed it, America signed it, Britain signed it. It said: "We will all respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine." That security guarantee was not literally worth the paper it was written on.

Security guarantees are a good thing, and I'm glad Trump is talking about it. It doesn't mean American boots on the ground [but could] mean American drones in the air, American satellites, and intelligence cooperation. It could even mean a no-fly zone in that area. But we don't know. The devil is very much in the details.

Current Time: Assuming Ukraine receives effective and reliable security guarantees, why would Putin accept them?

May: He might accept them with the thinking: "You know what, I'm going to get the land I want without fighting for four years. Without losing, without 2 million casualties."

He knows his army is tired. His army is not particularly good at this point. He wants to rebuild that. His economy is in terrible shape. He might say, "This is good. Yeah, there are going to be some security guarantees, but I don't think they'll hold up. And I'll do everything I can in the negotiations to make sure these security guarantees are not so good."

Current Time: You talk of Putin seeing Russia only as an empire. Recent polls in Ukraine indicate most citizens believe Putin would not stop even after a cessation of hostilities. In your opinion, would Putin return to seize all of Ukraine after a possible freeze in the war?

May: His goal is to take all of Ukraine. He doesn't believe Ukraine has any right to be a sovereign, independent country. He will take all of it if he absolutely can. And he will take more.

Putin has put up monuments to Stalin in the Moscow [subway] and around the country. Why? [Not] because he's a communist, but he's not an anti-communist, either. He has an unlimited partnership with Xi Jinping, leader of the most powerful Communist Party ever in history. He has very good relations with Kim Jong Un in North Korea.

[Putin] knows that when Stalin was dictator of the Soviet Union, the Russian Empire was at its largest in history. It's what Putin's mission is, to restore [that].