Satellite insights into eutrophication trends on the Qinghai–Tibet plateau

The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau (QTP), known for its rapid warming, is experiencing significant impacts on its lakes due to both climate change and human activities. Chlorophyll-a (Chla), a key indicator of lake health, serves as a proxy for eutrophication. This study leverages long-term satellite data to assess Chla levels in over 1,000 lakes, analyzing the relationship between Chla and environmental factors like nitrogen deposition and livestock. The QTP's extreme conditions and limited field data make satellite imagery an essential tool for understanding lake changes, filling gaps in traditional monitoring methods.



A research team led by scientists from the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, published a study (DOI: 10.34133/a.0689) on June 24, 2025, in Journal of Remote Sensing that investigates long-term changes in chlorophyll-a levels across 1,069 lakes on the Qinghai–Tibet Plateau. Using satellite images from the Landsat series processed through Google Earth Engine, the researchers reconstructed lake eutrophication trends from 1986 to 2023 and predicted future changes through 2100. Their results provide a robust scientific foundation for managing alpine lake ecosystems under climate and land-use pressures.



The study analyzed 1,069 lakes on the QTP from 1986 to 2023 using Landsat data to estimate Chla concentrations. It found significant increases in Chla in 281 lakes and decreases in 166 lakes. Smaller and shallower lakes, which are more vulnerable to environmental changes, showed higher Chla concentrations, signaling worsening eutrophication. The study identified key environmental factors affecting Chla levels, including large livestock, sheep, fertilizer use, and nitrogen deposition. Using a general linear model, the researchers forecasted future Chla levels, predicting a rise in most lakes by 2100 due to increased human activities. However, some lakes with higher ecological resilience are expected to withstand these pressures better. These findings underscore the need for targeted water management strategies to mitigate eutrophication and preserve lake health.