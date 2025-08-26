Corruption was rampant in Kejriwal govt: Harish Khurana on ED raids at Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence

New Delhi, Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday, BJP MLA Harish Khurana said that his party had earlier raised the issue of the "extent of corruption" during the Arvind Kejriwal government's tenure.

The ED is conducting searches at 13 locations, in addition to Bharadwaj's residence, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the construction of hospitals in the national capital.

The search operation at Bharadwaj's residence was underway.

Reacting to this, Khurana said, "Just like other corruption cases faced by the previous AAP government, now this (ED raids on Bharadwaj's residence) is another wrongdoing which has come to light.

"Corruption was rampant in the previous Kejriwal government. Whether it is a matter of school rooms, or liquor, or hospital, corruption was prevalent," he said.

He claimed that the BJP had raised this issue earlier.

"We had explained how huge corruption took place in the construction of the hospital. No work is being done on the ground, but bills were being paid," he added.

Khurana also claimed that in every corruption case of the national capital, the members of the previous Kejriwal government were involved.

"Now, people from the Aam Aadmi Party will come and say that this is politically motivated. However, the question arises as to why AAP leaders are linked to every case of corruption. This shows that there is no one left who has not been duped by Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, President of Bharatiya Liberal Party, reacted to the ED's raid on Bhardwaj residence and said on X that this is a great step and truth must come out: