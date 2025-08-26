SC stays trial against Ashoka University professor booked for Op Sindoor posts

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday stayed trial court proceedings against Ashoka University political science professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was booked by Haryana Police over his social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed an interim order restraining the jurisdictional magistrate from taking cognisance of the Haryana Police’s charge sheet involving an offence under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relates to an offence against the sovereignty of the nation.

The Justice Kant-led Bench also noted that a closure report had been filed in one of the FIRs against Mahmudabad and accordingly quashed those proceedings.

In an earlier hearing, the top court had pulled up the Haryana Special Investigation Team (SIT) for unnecessarily widening the scope of its probe, after being informed that the SIT had seized Mahmudabad’s electronic devices and sought his decade-long travel history.

It had also ordered that Mahmudabad should not be summoned again, noting that he had already joined the investigation and submitted his electronic devices.

The Justice Kant-led Bench had directed the high-level probe panel to conclude its investigation within four weeks, reiterating that the SIT should restrict its probe to the language and content of the social media posts on the Pahalgam terror attack and the country's cross-border military response.