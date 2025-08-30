All-party meeting at Bengal CEO's office over booth rearrangement; Trinamool unhappy with outcome

Kolkata, Aug 29: An all-party meeting at the office of West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) was held on Friday to discuss election preparations and increasing the number of booths in the state through voter reshuffle.

The state-led Trinamool Congress and opposition parties attended the meeting and made their stand clear on such issues.

However, no discussion was held on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

In view of the change in the voting pattern, there will be an increase of about 14,000 booths in West Bengal.

West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal said that political parties can submit written complaints regarding the booth pattern till September 8 and action will be taken after examining the complaints.

Earlier, there were 80,681 booths.

After the rearrangement of booths, 13,816 booths have increased.

As a result, the number of booths in the state will be 94,497.

In addition, the CEO will ask the District Election Officers (DEOs) to hold district-wise meetings to resolve any objections that may arise.

The Trinamool Congress, however, was apprehensive over the increase in the number of booths in the state.

State Minister Aroop Biswas and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Partha Bhowmik attended the meeting on Friday.