Every mother insulted, painful moment for me: PM Modi on abusive slogans from Cong-RJD stage 

Patna, Sep 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is anguished and deeply pained over the abuse and insult meted out to his mother from a political stage in Bihar and said that this was not just an insult to his late mother but all the mothers of the country.

Slamming the ‘gaali politics’ and falling political discourse in poll-bound Bihar, PM Modi said that abuses and expletives were hurled at his mother, who is not even on this earth, at the Congress-RJD rally venue, and this has left him deeply hurt.

“As a son, it is a very painful moment for me. I never imagined such a level of politics,” he said, addressing the gathering of women in Bihar via video conferencing.

Tearing into Congress-RJD, PM Modi said that the abuse was not just targeted at his mother, but all the mothers of the country have been left humiliated and added the people of the state will not forgive them for such a profane act.