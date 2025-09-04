Trinamool claims 'moral victory' after Centre scraps 18 pc GST on health insurance policies

Kolkata, Sep 4: The Trinamool Congress has claimed moral victory after the Union government exempted Goods and Services Tax (GST) from individual health and life insurance policies.

Taking to its official X account on Wednesday evening, the Trinamool Congress said it was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had raised objections to the government's decision to put GST on life insurance policies and demanded its waiver.

"A victory for common people. A victory wrested from a tone-deaf regime that only listens when forced. From day one, @MamataOfficial warned the Finance Minister that taxing insurance premiums was cruel, anti-people, and would deter families from securing their future, leaving them vulnerable to financial ruin in times of crisis," the Trinamool Congress said.

The party also shared a copy of a letter which Chief Minister Banerjee had written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to review the GST Council's decision to impose 18 per cent GST on life insurance policies.