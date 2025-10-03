Stalin calls BJP a parasite exploiting tragedies for poll gains, a washing machine for corrupt

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Oct 3: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, branding it a "parasite" that thrives by exploiting tragedies for electoral gain and labelling it a "washing machine" for corrupt individuals.

Speaking in Ramnathapuram on Friday after unveiling development projects, the Chief Minister lashed out at the Union government, calling its response to the Karur stampede, which left 41 dead, including women and children, an act of political opportunism.

He alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who failed to visit Tamil Nadu following three major natural disasters, was "now rushing to Karur" solely for scoring political mileage ahead of elections.

"The BJP is like a parasite that survives by sucking the blood of others," he alleged, adding that the saffron party was depriving Tamil Nadu of its rights and is working against the state's interests.

He further termed the BJP a "washing machine" for individuals seeking to escape accountability for wrongdoings.

The DMK chief also accused the Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of a "betrayal of the state's interests" through its alliance with the BJP.