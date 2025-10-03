Days after talks, US top Trade Official calls India’s Approach 'pragmatic'

Washington, Oct 3: The United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer has called India’s approach in trade negotiations “pragmatic” and said the two sides are “trying to negotiate a deal.”

During a fireside chat at the Economic Club of New York, Greer spoke about the continuing negotiations with India.

“The Indians are being pragmatic. We have actually been having conversations with the Indians from day one of the administration on the trade side of the ledger. So, when you talk about a 50 per cent tariff on India, half of that 25 per cent is really the trade-related. It's the reciprocal tariff. It's where we're trying to negotiate a deal," he added.

The statement comes days after Greer met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New York on September 22.

Sources told IANS that the meeting focused on addressing key sticking points, and both sides remain hopeful of reaching an interim understanding soon.

A statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry also said that the Indian delegation had “constructive meetings” with the US government on various aspects of the deal.

“Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” it added.

Greer also spoke about additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil, arguing that the US is not trying to dictate terms to a sovereign nation.