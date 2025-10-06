Now, Congress MP drops Op Sindoor Analogy to India-Pak cricket clash

New Delhi, Oct 6: Parliamentarian and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Monday congratulated the Indian women cricket team for defeating Pakistani rivals in the ODI world cup match last evening and also dropped an Operation Sindoor reference to the Women in Blue's astounding victory.

Singhvi’s Operation Sindoor analogy to India-Pakistan clash in the women’s WC ODI match is set to ruffle feathers within his own party as the latter has been vociferously opposing against playing with Pakistan and also maintaining any sporting ties with it.

Rajya Sabha MP took to X this morning and wrote, “Realised watching Women's #CWC25 match: be it Op Sindoor, Asia Cup, or Women’s CWC25... Pakistan keeps perfecting one art: drama off the field, disaster on it.”

He also advised Pakistan to engage less in rhetoric and chest-thumping and rather focus on the game.

“When India plays, they talk war; when India wins, they talk excuses. Moral: Less chest-thumping, more cricket please!,” he wrote.