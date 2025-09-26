In Conversation with Vipin Kumar Tripathi, ex-IIT Professor and Anti-Communalism Activist - Part 1

A

Well there were two turns in my life. One was in 1982 when I decided to quit United States and return to India. Because in 1982 Israel invaded Lebanon and they attacked Palestinian camps over there. A lot of professors and scientists at the university were hesitant to talk because the United States government was supporting Israel.

Then I decided to do something, because I thought that people of the world are one and their governments are very different. People of the United States are concerned about well-being of people in the world, but the governments have very different thinking, different perspectives. I always found that masses, especially in third world countries, are under a lot of repression. Not only from the local governments, but from global political might also. So I decided to return.

That was one turning point, the second was in 1989, when I was visiting the United States on my sabbatical. During that period, I learned of major criminal riots in Bihar, in Bhagalpur. And, subsequently, I decided that I will spend my weekends, my evenings, my holidays going to people and developing a grassroots resistance against sectarianism.