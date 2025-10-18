Bihar Polls: AAP Releases Third list of 28 Candidates

Patna, Oct 18: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its third list of 28 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, further intensifying its preparations for the high-stakes contest.

The third list includes Shashi Bhushan Tiwari from Lauriya, Arjun Kumar Sinha from Bettiah, Gaysaudin Samaini from Sugauli, and Ranjan Kumar from Samastipur, among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP had released its second list comprising 48 candidates. As per that list, Prem Prapt Singh has been fielded from Chapra, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Lalganj, Aditya Lal from Purnia, and Inderjeet Jyotikar from Hathua.

The party's first list had included 11 candidates.

Meanwhile, CPI(ML), a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, also announced the names of 20 candidates on Saturday.

Earlier, on October 16, the Janata Dal (United) issued its second list of 44 candidates, featuring several prominent leaders, sitting MLAs, and young faces from varied professional and social backgrounds, reflecting the party's effort to balance experience with new energy.