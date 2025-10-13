‘Mereko Abhi Rules Samjhane Mat Baithna’: 10-Year-Old Ishit Bhatt Tells Amitabh Bachchan on KBC Season 17, Video Goes Viral

10-year-old Ishit Bhatt, who hails from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. His appearance on the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan aired on October 9, 2025.

In between the game show, Bhatt’s interaction with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was labelled as rude, disrespectful, and cocky by many users on social media. The now-viral clip from the episode has sparked a debate on social media about contemporary parenting styles and the behaviour of upcoming generations.

According to several social media users, Ishit Bhatt’s behaviour on the show gradually went off course when he began making overconfident statements. At the beginning of the segment, Bhatt told Amitabh Bachchan that he didn’t need him to explain any rules.

“Mere ko rules pata hai, isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna” (I know the rules, so don’t start explaining them to me right now), said the 10-year-old boy.

He continued this behaviour throughout the segment and even interrupted the host multiple times while he was reading out the options for the questions. Ishit Bhatt was answering before the host could finish listing the options.