‘Mereko Abhi Rules Samjhane Mat Baithna’: 10-Year-Old Ishit Bhatt Tells Amitabh Bachchan on KBC Season 17, Video Goes Viral

Key Points:
10-year-old Ishit Bhatt went viral for his overconfident remarks toward Amitabh Bachchan.
His behaviour during the episode sparked social media debate on parenting and children’s manners.
While some users criticised him and his parents, others defended the child against online bullying.
10-year-old Ishit Bhatt, who hails from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. His appearance on the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan aired on October 9, 2025.
In between the game show, Bhatt’s interaction with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was labelled as rude, disrespectful, and cocky by many users on social media. The now-viral clip from the episode has sparked a debate on social media about contemporary parenting styles and the behaviour of upcoming generations.
According to several social media users, Ishit Bhatt’s behaviour on the show gradually went off course when he began making overconfident statements. At the beginning of the segment, Bhatt told Amitabh Bachchan that he didn’t need him to explain any rules.
See Also: Bollywood Returns to Britain: Yash Raj Films to Shoot Three Projects in the UK After Eight Years, Announced UK PM Keir Starmer
“Mere ko rules pata hai, isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna” (I know the rules, so don’t start explaining them to me right now), said the 10-year-old boy.
He continued this behaviour throughout the segment and even interrupted the host multiple times while he was reading out the options for the questions. Ishit Bhatt was answering before the host could finish listing the options.
Ironically, the segment took a turn when Ishit Bhatt stumbled on the fifth question — related to the Ramayana — prompting him to ask for the options.
He then confidently said, “Sir, ek kya, uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo” (Sir, not just one, put four locks on it — but do lock it). His incorrect answer to this question led to his elimination after the fifth question. Amitabh Bachchan addressed the situation, stating that sometimes children make mistakes out of overconfidence.
The video instantly went viral, sparking a debate on parenting styles and the need for appropriate supervision of young children. One user wrote on X, “It’s okay if your child has knowledge, but if he doesn’t have manners or doesn’t know how to talk in front of elders, he can never be successful. If I were in Amitabh Bachchan’s place, I would slap him twice and then ask questions.”
Users also began targeting Bhatt’s parents, with one commenting, “This kind of uncouth behaviour and crassness at such a young age largely comes from parents’ encouragement.”
Despite this narrative, several users came to Bhatt’s support, stating that the young boy should not be subjected to such harsh criticism and backlash. Many users also shared an image of Ishit Bhatt with the caption, “Most hated kid on the internet rn.”
Celebrities like playback singer Chinmayi Sripada called out adults on the internet for picking on a 10-year-old child who was simply “excited.” She tagged the same image with the caption and shared her criticism of the backlash and hate directed towards Ishit Bhatt. In her post on X, she wrote, “This entire lot is picking on one overexcited kid — what a horrible bunch of bullies these have raised themselves to be.”
Another X user offered a different perspective on the backlash, suggesting that Ishit Bhatt’s behaviour on national television might have been a scripted attempt to gain more views. The user wrote, “Third opinion: it’s all scripted. And designed as rage bait. The more we talk about this, the more eyeballs the channel gets.” [Rh/VS]
Suggested Reading: