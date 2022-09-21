Hindu YUVA hosts the largest Hindu student leadership event in North America

Energized by the atmosphere of the Summit and bolstered by the support of their peers, the Hindu student leaders returned more passionate than ever to represent the Hindu voice and contribute positively to their campus and community around them.

Contact:

Viswajith Mallampati

Hindu YUVA

347.674.4638

hinduyuva.social@gmail.com

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Religion News Service, Religion News Foundation or NewsGram.