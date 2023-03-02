Pakistan's drug-carrying drones are a curse for Punjab farmers

By: Rajinder S Taggar

The menace of Pakistan's ISI-sponsored drone-dropping of drugs in the border villages has become a curse for farmers who have chunks of cultivable land across the barbed fence in Indian territory just a few meters short of the International Border (IB) with Pakistan.

A visit by this correspondent to the forward areas of the India-Pakistan border revealed that these farmers are not allowed to work in their fields once a drug-dropping drone is spotted or shot down by the BSF as the security forces launch search operations in the villages near the IB to nab drug smugglers that may continue for days.

Sarpanch Onkar Singh of Amritsar district's Galluwal village, situated half a kilometer from IB says after the drone activity, the BSF halts agricultural operations in the fields beyond the barbed fence. The entry gates that otherwise remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in winter and 4 p.m. in summer, allowing permit-holding farmers to pass through to look after their crops, are kept shut when the search operations are on. This adversely affects crop output, he adds.