Republic Day 2023: Punjab Regiment wins best-marching contingent; best tableau to Uttarakhand

The best marching contingents and tableaux for the 74th Republic Day parade have been announced, with Punjab Regiment being adjudged as the best marching contingent, and Uttarakhand bagging the top prize for best tableau.

According to the Ministry of Defence, separate results -- one by a panel of judges and the other through online voting conducted by MyGov, have been announced.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performances of the marching contingents from three services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other auxiliary forces, besides tableaux from various states, Union Territories, and ministries and departments.