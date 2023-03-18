Khalistan agitator Amritpal Singh arrested by police after 'Bollywood style' chase

Radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh was arrested in Punjab's Moga district on Saturday after a dramatic hour-long high-speed chase in a major operation involving central paramilitary forces, officials said.

Six gunmen of Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De', were also arrested. They were taken to an undisclosed location.

Internet services in Punjab were suspended after the arrests.

Supporters of Amritpal Singh have been sharing videos of police vehicles chasing Singh's cavalcade in the Moga district.

Anticipating the disturbance of peace, a large contingent of the paramilitary force was deployed outside his native village, Jallupur Khaira, in the Amritsar district.