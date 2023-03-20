NIA may take over the hunt for Amritpal Singh

A source in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has suggested that the case of Amritpal Singh, the self-styled radical Sikh preacher and head of 'Waris Punjab De', may be transferred to the Central probe agency.

"There are possibilities that we might take over the matter. There is a terror link connected to Pakistan's ISI and therefore the Home Ministry can decide to transfer the case to the NIA," the source said.

As of now, Punjab Police are looking into the matter. Amritpal is currently on the run and there are speculations that he might have fled abroad.

Punjab Police are planning to book Amritpal under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), sources privy to the development told IANS.

In the interest of public safety, the Punjab government has extended the suspension of SMS and mobile internet services, except voice calls, till Monday noon.