NIA arrests accused in Amritsar temple grenade attack case from Bihar’s Gaya district

Patna, Sep 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key wanted terror accused in connection with the March 2025 Amritsar temple grenade attack, late on Friday night.

The accused, identified as Sharanjit Kumar alias Sunny, a resident of Bhaini Bangar, Qadian in Batala of Gurdaspur district, Punjab, was nabbed late on Friday night from Gaya in Bihar.

On March 15, 2025, two bike-borne assailants — Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill — carried out the grenade attack under the directions of foreign-based handlers operating from Europe, the US and Canada.

According to NIA investigations, the handlers provided funds, terror hardware, logistical support and target details to operatives in India.

Sharanjit played a crucial role by receiving a consignment of four grenades in Batala on March 1, 2025.

He handed over one of these grenades to Gursidak and Vishal just two days before the attack.

After the attack, Sharanjit absconded from Batala during NIA raids and managed to evade authorities for months.